Chasdei Hashem: HaGaon HaRav Shternbuch Released From Hospital

Posek HaDor HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch was released on Friday from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital after undergoing surgery to have a pacemaker implanted earlier in the week.

Prior to leaving the hospital, HaRav Shternbuch, the Raa’vad of the Eidah HaChareidis, stopped to visit his childhood friend and Ga’avad of the Eidah HaChareidis, HaGaon HaRav Tuvia Weiss, who was also hospitalized last week in Hadassah Ein Kerem.

HaRav Shternbuch’s doctors emphasized that the Posek HaDor still has a period of recovery ahead of him at home.

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Moshe ben Devorah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael as well as for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Weiss, Yitzchak Tuvia ben Rikel b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)