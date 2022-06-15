Another Defense Expert Raps PM: “Divulging Israeli Ops For Political Motives”

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, who recently made a decision to run for the Knesset in the next elections, slammed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for speaking too openly about Israeli operations against Iran, joining senior security officials who slammed the prime minister for the same reason earlier this month.

“There’s currently a great complexity of security challenges and an unsettled political reality that greatly influences the decisions of leaders and even their need to create legitimacy and increase public confidence by publishing [Israel’s] actions,” Eizenkot said at a conference at Reichman University on Tuesday.

“I think it’s a very negative phenomenon. Israeli citizens see a certain side of security challenges and there’s a great depth of security challenges that are taking place under the radar and the ‘shadow war’ that is taking place.”

“And suddenly, we see the publication of actions that occurred in the past that no one said a word about them and definitely didn’t take responsibility for them. The public’s trust in security apparatuses should be addressed on the assumption that they know what they’re doing.

“It’s very difficult to exercise pure motives for the good of the State. In practice, whoever publicized what they did, did so for political purposes – to create public trust and show that he’s not falling asleep at the wheel but taking actions to remove threats from the State of Israel,” Eizenkot asserted.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)