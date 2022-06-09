Security Officials Slam Bennett: “He’s Pushing Iran Into A Corner”

Senior Israeli security officials excoriated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following his comments on Tuesday in a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee hinting at Israel’s responsibility for recent assassinations in Iran, Ynet reported.

“This is provoking the Iranians, an unnecessary provocation that can increase their motivation to take revenge,” a senior security official told Ynet. “Iran is planning a retaliation attack and there’s no reason to encourage them even further to carry it out.”

Other sources agreed, saying that it’s better to remain silent at this point, while diplomatic efforts with the US and the IAEA continue.

At the meeting, Bennett called the past year a “turning point in Israel’s strategy vis-à-vis Iran. We have upped the ante. The State of Israel in the past year has been working against the head of the Iranian octopus and not just against the octopus’ tentacles as has been done for decades.”

“The days of immunity, in which Iran is attacking Israel again and again and spreading terrorism through its affiliates in the region, but remains unharmed – these days are over. We are acting, at any time and place, and we will continue to do so.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)