Mazal Tov! Chabad Rav Of UAE Rav Levi Duchman Is Engaged

Chabad Rav of the United Arab Emirates Rav Levi Duchman celebrated his engagement this week to Léa Hadad of Brussels.

The l’chaim took place on Monday at the Jewish Children’s Museum in Crown Heights.

Rav Duchman has served as a Rav in the UAE since 2015 and prior to that served as a Chabad Rav in Casablanca, Morocco.

The Jewish community in the UAE is very excited for the matchmaking celebration of @RabbiUae Rabbi Levi Duchman with his bride Leah Hadad This is a moment in the life for the wonderful community. With an excited and loving heart, wishing for many good years🇦🇪🇮🇱 #UAEInIsrael pic.twitter.com/BtBYx31uDY — موشه دبي Moshe Debby (@MosheDebby) June 13, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)