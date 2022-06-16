Mazal Tov! Chabad Rav Of UAE Rav Levi Duchman Is Engaged

Rabbi Levi Duchman standing in line to express his consolations to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan last month.

Chabad Rav of the United Arab Emirates Rav Levi Duchman celebrated his engagement this week to Léa Hadad of Brussels.

The l’chaim took place on Monday at the Jewish Children’s Museum in Crown Heights.

Rav Duchman has served as a Rav in the UAE since 2015 and prior to that served as a Chabad Rav in Casablanca, Morocco.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)