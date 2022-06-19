BDE: R’ Dovid Cohen, Z’l Davened At The Kosel On Shabbos, Collapsed & Died

R’ Dovid Cohen, z’l, a resident of the Geulah neighborhood of Yerushalayim, passed away suddenly over Shabbos at the age of 60.

R’ Cohen, z’tl, was in the middle of davening Shacharis of Shabbos at the Kosel when he suddenly collapsed. Paramedics who were called to the scene carried out resuscitation techniques and rushed him to the hospital but unfortunately, doctors could do nothing but declare his death.

The niftar was known among the regular mispallelim at the Kosel as he would daven at the Kosel each and every morning without exception.

An acquaintance told Kikar H’Shabbat that HaRav Dovid, z’l, was moser nefesh to bring coffee and pastries every morning to distribute to the mispallelim and those attending shiurim at the Kosel.

“He respected every Jew for who he was,” he said. “He assisted needy families with tzedaka, always quietly and pleasantly.”

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

