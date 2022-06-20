Bennett, Lapid To Dissolve Knesset, Hold New Elections, Lapid To Serve As PM

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid agreed on Monday to bring a bill to dissolve the Knesset for a vote by next week.

According to the rotational agreement between the two, Yair Lapid will serve as the interim prime minister.

Bennett is currently speaking to the heads of the parties of the coalition in his office. Bennett and Lapid will make a joint statement to the press at 8 p.m.

When the position of prime minister is transferred to Lapid, Bennett will have the dubious honor of the prime minister who served the shortest term in Israeli history, an honor that now belongs to Ehud Barak.

Lapid will welcome US President Joe Biden to Israel next month.

The elections for the 25th Knesset are expected to be held in October, with the final date to be determined in the coming days.

Sources close to Yamina MK Nir Orbach, who announced last week that he is no longer voting with the coalition, told Walla News that Orbach informed Bennett on Monday that he will vote next week for the Knesset’s dispersal. Bennett realized that the coalition was doomed and together with Lapid, decided to preempt the move.

Bennett and Lapid informed the heads of the parties in the coalition minutes before the official announcement.

More than one social media user responded to the announcement by posting a video of Bennett promising never to enable Lapid to serve as prime minister:

Others responded with pessukim:

שֶׁהֶחֱיָנוּ וְקִיְּמָנוּ וְהִגִּיעָנוּ לַזְּמַן הַזֶּה. — משה גפני Moshe Gafni (@Gafni_Moshe) June 20, 2022

״יְמִין ה׳ רוֹמֵמָה יְמִין ה׳ עֹשָׂה חָיִל״ — Uriel Busso-אוריאל בוסו (@BussoUriel) June 20, 2022

לַיְּהוּדִים הָיְתָה אוֹרָה וְשִׂמְחָה וְשָׂשֹׂן וִיקָר — אריה ארליך A. Erlich (@AryeErlich) June 20, 2022

עם ישראל חי! pic.twitter.com/wNKzz4E4wi — אריה מכלוף דרעי (@ariyederi) June 20, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)