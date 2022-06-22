JARRING: Man Shot in Attempted Carjacking Outside HaRav Shmuel Kamenetzky’s Home in Philadelphia

A terrifying incident occurred near the home of Manhig- and Gadol Hador HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetzky shlit”a on Tuesday night, when a college student was shot during an attempted carjacking.

The incident occurred at around 10:40 pm outside HaRav Shmuel’s home on Upland Way, near the famed Philadelphia Yeshiva that he has led for decades.

The victim, who lives on the street, pulled up to his apartment after driving back from college and stepped out, only to be confronted by two males wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts, who had arrived at the location in a black minivan.

Police say the suspects attempted to grab the student’s keys and get into his car, but a struggle ensued, thwarting their plans for an easy getaway. In desperation, the suspects beat their victim over the head before shooting him in the knee and then fleeing in the van they came with.

The victim was taken to Lankenau Medical Center in stable condition. The suspects have yet to be apprehended, with police searching for surveillance footage to assist in their investigation.

Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker noted that the neighborhood is generally quiet and crime-free.

“It’s a relatively quiet area of Overbrook Farms, no instances here, just concerned obviously because this kid was at the school this evening, coming home to obviously rest for the rest of the evening,” Walker said. “He had an event at the school in the morning, and he gets shot over the course of this attempted carjacking.”

