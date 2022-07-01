GETTING CLOSE: Ron DeSantis Quickly Gaining Ground Against Trump in 2024 Matchups

A new national poll has found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a rising conservative superstar, is now in a close race with former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination.

When asked, “Who would you rather see as the Republican nominee for President in 2024?” respondents to the Yahoo News/YouGov poll were split between the two, with 45% choosing Trump and 36% taking DeSantis. The 9-point difference between the two is the closest anyone has come yet to overtaking Trump for the 2024 nomination.

In previous Yahoo News/YouGov polls taken in January and February, DeSantis trailed Trump by 23 points and 16 points, respectively, indicating that the Florida governor is gradually closing the gap between himself and the former president.

While neither Trump nor DeSantis have officially announced their intent to run for president in 2024, a fiery head-to-head matchup is expected between the two for the Republican nomination.

