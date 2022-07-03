CHOMPING AT THE BIT: Trump Eager to Launch Presidential Campaign Before Midterms

Donald Trump is itching to announce his candidacy in the 2024 presidential race, with the former president worried that Republican voters are beginning to move on from him.

“There’s some evidence that some Republican voters are trying to slow-walk from Donald Trump,” Republican strategist Scott Jennings told the New York Times. “If you’re in his shoes, you have to try to put that fire out. Because the more it burns…”

Of particular concern to Trump are the growing number of Republicans implying or outright saying that the GOP should move on to a new leader.

In the wake of the Jan. 6 riot hearings, former New Jersey Governor and Trump ally Chris Christie says that voters are “concerned” that Trump wouldn’t be able to pull off another victory.

“People are concerned that we could lose the election in ’24 and want to make sure that we don’t nominate someone who would be seriously flawed,” Christie told the Associated Press.

Other prominent Republicans who have intimated the same include Marlyand Gov. Larry Hogan and Mike Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short.

“Republican activists believed Donald Trump was the only candidate who could beat Hillary,” Short told The Associated Press. “Now, the dynamic is reversed. He is the only one who has lost to Joe Biden.”

Republicans who pledged not to run for president if Trump does in 2024 have also begun reconsidering. One of those individuals is former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who hinted that she’s considering a bid for the White House whether Trump also does or not.

Of course, there is also the looming expected candidacy of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose rising conservative stardom threatens to eclipse Trump’s waning influence by the time the 2024 primaries come around.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)