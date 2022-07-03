Tens of Thousands Visit Ohel Of Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT”L To Mark Yartzheit [LARGE PHOTO GALLERY]

Over the past week, an estimated 50,000 people from as far as Alaska, Australia, Thailand and Ukraine visited the Ohel in Queens, N.Y., the resting place of the Lebavitcher Rebbe ZT”L, Hagaon HaRav Menachem M. Schneerson, in honor of the 28th anniversary of his Yatzheit on Gimmel Tammuz, which this year fell out on Shabbos.

On Friday afternoon, the pan klali (general letter), which was signed by many Chassidim from around the world, was read at the Ohel by Rabbi Abraham Shemtov, director of Lubavitch of Philadelphia and chairman of the executive committee of Agudas Chassidei Chabad, the umbrella organization of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

Photography by Itzik Roytman

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)