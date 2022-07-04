COMMUNIST APPROVED: Biden Demands Gas Stations Lower Prices, Gets Praised by China

President Joe Biden appears to think he’s found the solution for bringing down gas prices: admonishing those who own gas stations.

“My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril,” Biden tweeted on Saturday. “Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.”

With gas prices at near all-time highs, President Biden has been searching for a culprit to lay blame on. The most common scapegoat is now Vladimir Putin, despite gas prices having sharply risen well before Russia invaded Ukraine.

With his latest tweet, Biden got a standing ovation from China’s Communist Party.

“Now US President finally realized that capitalism is all about exploitation. He didn’t believe this before,” tweeted Chen Weihua, China Daily’s EU Bureau Chief tweeted in response.

Despite Biden’s pleas to gas stations, it is highly unlikely that they’ll be lowering prices on their own. Gas stations don’t make much money per gallon of gas sold. On average, gas stations make about 15 cents per gallon sold, and just 5 cents per gallon after expenses. In many cases, gas stations simply sell gas to help draw customers into their convenience stores, where they can make higher profits.

