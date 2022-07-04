Arabs Spray Paint In Jew’s Face On Jerusalem Light Rail

A Jew traveling on the Jerusalem light rail was attacked by Arabs who sprayed toxic red paint on his face and body and then fled the train.

The Jew, blinded by the paint, required the help of a security guard to exit the train.

Adv. Chaim Bleicher of the Honenu legal aid organization, who is representing the young man, contacted the police and demanded the arrest of the suspects, whose identities were captured on security cameras.

In a letter to the police, Bleicher stated: “This is another ugly anti-Semitic incident in a series of incidents intended to intimidate and humiliate the Jewish public in its own country. The incident must be treated with the utmost severity and the suspects must be arrested and prosecuted for racial assault.”

