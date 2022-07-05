BDE: Jacki Sundheim, Z’l, Killed In Highland Park Shooting

Jacki Sundheim, z’l, was the first victim identified following the mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, on Monday.

The ZAKA organization reported that an elderly Jewish man was also among the dead. Several other Jewish people were wounded.

Highland Park has a high percentage of Jewish residents, including Israelis.

The North Shore Congregation Israel in nearby Glencoe announced that Sundheim, z’l, a lifelong member and events coordinator at the Reform synagogue, had been killed in the shooting.

“Jacki was a lifelong congregant of NSCI and a cherished member of NSCI’s staff team for decades,” the statement said. “Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all.”

Jacki was survived by her husband Bruce and daughter Leah.

Four Lubavitcher bochurim were at the scene of the attack but Baruch Hashem managed to flee to safety.

ארבעת הבחורים שניצלו בנס מפיגוע הירי המחריד בהיילנד פארק, לא הרחק מהזירה לאחר שיחת הטלפון המרגיעה להורים. מנחם מענדל זלמנוב בן 17, דובער יארמוב בן 17, מנחם מענדל בוקיעט בן 16, מאיר שלמה בערגשטיין בן 17. קרדיט @chabad_updates ואם אתם כבר פה, תעקבו אחרי @levi_noishtat התותח pic.twitter.com/rdXdv75iDv — יענקי פרבר | Yanki Farber (@yankihebrew) July 5, 2022

Many people escaping from the scene of the shooting took refuge in the Chabad house down the block.

בית חב"ד באילינוי הפך למקלט עבור רבים שנמלטו מאימת פיגוע התופת המזעזע שהתרחש לפני זמן קצר. ושוב, שלוחי הרבי הופכים למלאכי הצלה שתוך כדי הדרמה והאימה חושבים קודם כל על הזולת ועושים כל מאמץ להציל עוד ועוד, גם תחת אש. גיבורים! pic.twitter.com/Q0QOLvVRWX — מנחם כהן Menachem Cohen (@menachem04) July 4, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)