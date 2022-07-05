RECONNAISSANCE? July 4th Mass Shooter Went into Chabad House on Pesach

Robert E. Crimo III, the suspect who shot up a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing 6, went into a shul on Pesach with his motives unknown, a Chabad shliach says.

Rabbi Yosef Schanowitz said he recognized photos of the shooter and realized that he had seen the man before.

“During the last Passover holiday, that person entered the Chabad synagogue,” Rabbi Schanowitz told Israel National News. “We have an armed security guard sitting in front… I approached him and sternly asked him to leave as I noticed he was not a member of our community.”

Rabbi Schanowitz’s shul, located just two blocks from the site of the shooting, sheltered 4 Lubavitch bochurim who had been running a tefillin stand at the parade until shots rang out. He also visited the Highland Park Hospital to help and comfort the more than 30 people who had been non-fatally injured in the attack.

“There was chaos… there was an overload of unexpected trauma,” he told The Forward.

“I told them I was clergy and wished them all the best,” he said, adding that “most of the people I saw were not of the Jewish faith, there were a few who were… You have to do what you have to do. I thought I should at least make sure that there’s clergy on the premises.”

At least two Jews were killed in the shooting, with one of them identified as Jacki Sundheim, a school teacher and congregant at a nearby Reform synagogue.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)