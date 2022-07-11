More Details On Iranian Op In Turkey: “How Noisy Will Gunfire Be Inside The Hotel?”

Turkish media recently published more details about the Iranian operation to assassinate Israeli tourists in Istanbul.

After receiving information that Iran planned to eliminate Israeli tourists, Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency (MIT) in cooperation with Istanbul Police closely monitored the hotels where Israeli tourists were staying. They identified a suspicious person and followed him closely.

The MIT and police teams apprehended the Iranian suspect at the hotel where he was staying on the morning of June 17. Under interrogation, the Iranian agent revealed that a nine-person elimination team sent from Iran will be imminently arriving at the hotel to kill three Israeli women.

Meanwhile, another Iranian cell was preparing to abduct and kill former Israeli diplomat Yossi Levi-Sfari.

After obtaining all the details from the agent, police teams staked out the hotel and watched as the other agents arrived. One of the Iranian agents found the room where the three Israeli women were staying and took a photo of them with his phone.

Later that day, special police teams raided the hotel and arrested two Iranian agents and seized two rifles and silencers. Another three Iranian agents were arrested two days later and another agent was caught nine days later.

The report added that the Iranian agent had asked his handler in Iran: “Is a gun the best tool for the job? Will gunfire in a hotel make a lot of noise?”

His handler answered: “It makes very little noise, like a balloon popping. Don’t worry about it. There won’t be any problems.”

