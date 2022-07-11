STUNNING: Just 29% of Americans Give Biden Thumbs Up in New Poll

How low can he go? A new national poll finds that just 29% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s performance as chief executive, yet another new low for the flailing commander-in-chief.
The poll, conducted by Civiqs and released on Sunday, found that less than a third give Biden a thumbs-up, which a whopping 58% disapprove of how he’s been doing.
Biden isn’t just suffering from low approvals among a certain demographic; he’s doing badly with men and women in every age bracket and from every race and educational background. He’s doing specifically badly with young people – a key Democratic voting bloc – with just 21% of those between 18 and 34 saying they’re satisfied with Biden.
There are just two states now – Vermont and Hawaii – where Biden is more popular than he is unpopular. Democrats and black voters are still also in the president’s corner with 54% of black voters approving of him.
64% of Democrats also approve of his job performance, though it’s still a record-low for him and a shockingly low result from voters of the president’s own party.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
on its way down it was a 32….I do love positive thinking….
Stunning that 29% of America is so dumb that they still think he is doing ok!
Impeach the imbecile.
The article failed to mention Hispanics
I wonder what the percentage is given all the illegals that came into the country
Still 29% way too high:- This insinuates that 29% of American don’t care about soaring gas prices & inflation, which is so scary in addition to being exceedingly disturbing.
29% and the rest are all asleep!! Don’t they see how well I’m running the country? Don’t the rest understand how hard it is to undo all of Trump’s bad policies? It can’t be done overnight! I’m glad there are 29% of Americans who can actually comprehend what an awesome job I’m doing!
“Stunning JUST 29% give BIDEN a thumbs up”
YWN needs to edit the title
STUNNING 29% give BIDEN the THUMBS UP 👍
WOW 29% of the AMERICAN people are beyond DUMB