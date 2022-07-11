STUNNING: Just 29% of Americans Give Biden Thumbs Up in New Poll

How low can he go? A new national poll finds that just 29% of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s performance as chief executive, yet another new low for the flailing commander-in-chief.

The poll, conducted by Civiqs and released on Sunday, found that less than a third give Biden a thumbs-up, which a whopping 58% disapprove of how he’s been doing.

Biden isn’t just suffering from low approvals among a certain demographic; he’s doing badly with men and women in every age bracket and from every race and educational background. He’s doing specifically badly with young people – a key Democratic voting bloc – with just 21% of those between 18 and 34 saying they’re satisfied with Biden.

There are just two states now – Vermont and Hawaii – where Biden is more popular than he is unpopular. Democrats and black voters are still also in the president’s corner with 54% of black voters approving of him.

64% of Democrats also approve of his job performance, though it’s still a record-low for him and a shockingly low result from voters of the president’s own party.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)