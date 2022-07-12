Biden May Call For Total Settlement Freeze During Visit To Israel

The Palestinian Authority is applying great pressure on the US to have President Biden call for a construction freeze in the settlements during his visit to Israel and the PA, Kan News reported on Tuesday morning.

According to the report, the White House is taking the request seriously and Biden is considering making a public declaration that settlement expansion endangers the two-state solution and calling on Israel to freeze construction in Yehudah and Shomron.

Since Biden entered office, his administration has fixated on the issue of settlements and the “huge issue” of settler violence, even placing it on par with the Iranian nuclear threat.

During a visit by then vice-president Biden to Israel in 2010, an announcement of 1,600 new housing units in the Chareidi Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo caused a major crisis in relations between Israel and the Obama administration.

In a move fraught with symbolism, the Jerusalem Municipality approved the construction of 108 new housing units in Ramat Shlomo two months before Biden began his term as president.

