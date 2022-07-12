Political Drama: Nitzan Horowitz Steps Down As Meretz Chairman

Health Minister and Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz announced on Tuesday afternoon that he will not be running for leadership of the party in the upcoming primaries.

As of now, the decision leaves Deputy Minister Yair Golan as the only candidate for party leadership. However, Channel 13 News reported that Environmental Minister Tamar Zandberg, who served as Meretz chairman in the past, may consider running.

Horowitz’s announcement comes after his leadership skills came under fire for his failure to control Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie-Zoabi, who refused to adhere to party discipline. Zoabi is leaving the party.

Horowitz added that he is staying in the party and will run in the primaries for the Meretz electoral list.

Horowitz, who is part of the LGBTQ community, spent much of his time and efforts on advancing LGBTQ issues and women’s “rights,” such as easing Israel’s regulations on abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. He also sent a letter to the directors of hospitals across Israel ordering them to allow chometz in their hospitals on Pesach, in violation of Israel’s religious status quo – leading to the resignation of Yamina MK Idit Silman.

Silman said later that the chometz issue was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” – following the government’s efforts to harm kashrus, giyur and Shemiras Shabbos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)