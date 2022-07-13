WATCH: Biden Quotes Golda Meir Time After Time: “Jews Have Nowhere Else To Go”

For many years, US President Joe Biden has enjoyed retelling the story of his meeting with then-Israeli Prime Minister Gold Meir in 1973, when Biden was a 30-year-old newly elected senator.

Biden, who described the meeting as “one of the most consequential I’ve ever had in my life” would relate how Meir painted a grim picture of Israel’s dismal security situation but added that Israel has a “secret weapon.”

“‘The Jews’ secret weapon is that we have nowhere else to go,’ Meir said.

Channel 13 News published a video ahead of Biden’s visit on Wednesday featuring Biden repeating the story on many occasions over the years.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)