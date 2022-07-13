US President Joe Biden Arrives In Israel [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

US President Joe Biden landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday at about 3:15 p.m. Biden was accompanied to Israel by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

He was greeted by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog in a welcoming ceremony on the tarmac.

Biden and Lapid each spoke briefly and Biden was then provided with a tour of Israeli security systems at the airport, including an Iron Dome missile defense system and the new Iron Beam laser rocket defense system.

He will then visit Yad Vashem with Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, both sons of Holocaust survivors, and meet two Holocaust survivors who immigrated to the US after the Holocaust.

