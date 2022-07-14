FUMING: Obama Attacked Former White House Doctor for Pointing Out Biden’s Cognitive Deficits

Former President Barack Obama sent a blistering email to ex-White House doctor Ronny Jackson after the now-representative took a “cheap shot” against President Joe Biden’s cognitive health.

Jackson, who is now a Republican representative for Texas in the House, has made several statements about the 79-year-old Biden’s

“concerning mental gaffes” during the 2020 presidential campaign. As the former White House doctor for three presidents – Bush, Obama, and Trump – Jackson had the medical qualifications to back up his comments.

During the 2020 campaign, Jackson wrote on Twitter: “Biden was on TV again, making crazy statements and concerning mental gaffes; he didn’t know what state he was in or what office he was campaigning for.”

“He apparently thought at one point that he was running for the Senate and later couldn’t remember what state he was campaigning in,” Jackson continued. “This has been going on for months and was getting worse.”

Barack Obama wasn’t too happy with Jackson.

“I have to express my disappointment at the cheap shot you took at Joe Biden via Twitter,” Obama wrote to Jackson in an email. “It was unprofessional and beneath the office that you once held. It was also disrespectful to me and the many friends you had in our administration.”

Jackson writes in an upcoming book that he didn’t respond to Obama’s email but considered calling him.

“So, upon reflection, I thought, ‘You know what? [expletive] that guy! I’m not doing it.’ I just walked away from it, which was the last time I had any contact with [Obama],” Jackson writes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)