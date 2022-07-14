ASTONISHING: Just 18% of Americans Say Biden Should Run in 2024

A new poll from Yahoo News/YouGov finds that a stunningly low percentage of Americans – 18% – want President Joe Biden to run for a second term in office, marking the lowest such number yet.

Even worse for the president, there are now more Democrats (41%) who say he shouldn’t seek a second term, while just 35% of Democrats say he should run again.

Since late May, the number of Americans who say Biden should seek reelection has dropped by 7 points overall, and 8 percentage points among Democrats.

Additionally, when asked “who they would rather see as the Democratic nominee for president in 2024,” barely more than a quarter (27%) of Democrats and independents who lean Democrat say Joe Biden. 19% of respondents said Kamala Harris, while 20% said “someone else,” 30% said “not sure,” and 4% said they wouldn’t bother to vote.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)