Arabs Open Fire On Jews Who Entered Kever Yosef

A car with four Jews entered Kever Yosef Hatzadik in Shechem overnight Thursday without coordinating with the IDF and came under Arab gunfire.

One passenger was lightly injured on his head. They then tried to flee the area but their car overturned. They exited the car and managed to leave Shechem and hide nearby until IDF forces rescued them.

An IDF medic administered emergency aid and they were transferred to Israel Police for questioning.

Two weeks ago, mispallelim at Kever Yosef came under heavy gunfire at a tefillah held with the coordination of the IDF. Three people were lightly injured.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)