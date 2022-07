A Jewish woman was tragically killed when she was hit by a car as she crossed the intersection of Collins Ave. and 159th Street in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, on Monday.

The tragedy occurred at around 4:30 pm, and prompted police to shut down parts of Collins Avenue for an investigation and to allow Chesed Shel Emes to ensure kavod hameis.

The victim has been identified as Margod Solomon, 54, A”H.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)