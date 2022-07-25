Ukrainian Ambassador Denies Claims Of “Rosh Hashanah B’Uman”

Since the report earlier this month that Ukraine will not allow Breslover chassidim into the country for Rosh Hashanah, there have been varying reports that the decision may be reversed.

In response to those reports, including one that indicated that entry to Ukraine will be possible via Moldova, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk announced on Monday that an official entry ban to Ukraine will be issued prior to Rosh Hashanah.

“Today, there is really no official ban on entering Ukraine,” Korniychuk stated. “However the Ukrainian President’s Office clarified that relevant restrictions on entering the country will be adopted and approved before the fall holiday (Rosh Hashanah).”

“The state of Ukraine is responsible for the health and lives of all who enter it. Therefore chassidim will not be able to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman or any other city. Ukraine is warning in advance regarding the entry ban.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)