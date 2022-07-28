75% of Democrats Don’t Want Biden in 2024, 55% of Republicans Say the Same About Trump

A stunning 75% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters want someone other than Joe Biden to receive the party nomination for president in 2024.

The poll from CNN comes as Biden’s approval ratings continue to crater, inflation remains high, and consumer confidence is slipping.

24% of respondents said they want to nominate someone else because they don’t think Biden can win in 2024, a jump of 6 percentage points since an identical poll published in February. 32% of those say they don’t want Biden reelected, up from 16% earlier this year. Just 25% say they prefer Biden to be the nominee, a massive drop from 45% in February.

On the Republican side, 55% said they don’t want Donald Trump as the party’s nominee in 2024, up from 49% earlier this year.

Overall, Biden’s approval rating is sitting in the low 30s, according to a separate poll released earlier this month.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)