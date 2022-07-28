Watch: How Data Science Is Shaking Up the Business World

Watch as Dr. Chani Daniels, professor at New York City College of Technology and Sara Schenirer, answers your pressing questions about the field of Data Science.

Data Science is one of the fastest-growing and highest-paid jobs in tech. U.S. News & World Report’s annual job ranking list, ranked Data Scientist #3 in Best Technology Jobs. Data Science graduates enjoy a wealth of opportunities in multiple industries and can choose to work on-site or remotely. Earn your Bachelor’s in Data Science and get ahead in this cutting-edge field.

Program Highlights:

Entirely live-online

Sunday & evening Classes

FAFSA available for eligible students

Generous scholarships available

Women-only cohorts

For more information or to schedule a personal consultation, email [email protected] or call 718-633-8557 ext. 37.

Learn more about our data science program here.