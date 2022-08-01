Lufthansa To Appoint Antisemitism Monitor After Banning 127 Frum Jews From Flight

Lufthansa Airlines is creating a senior management position dedicated to the prevention of antisemitism and discrimination several months after an entire group of frum Jews was discriminated against for the behavior of a few individuals, JTA reported.

The incident occurred in May when a large group of chassidim was scheduled to fly from Germany to Hungary to visit the kever of Reb Shayale, zt”l, in Kerestir. One or two of the passengers became involved in a conflict with the crew over the airline’s mask mandate, and in response, the staff banned all Jews from catching their connecting flights.

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr subsequently apologized to the Rav of Berlin Rabbi Yehudah Teichtal for the incident, which he said “should not have happened.”

However, according to an independent investigation commissioned by the airline, there is no evidence that the incident was the result of institutional antisemitism.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)