101ST TIME’S THE CHARM: Serial NYC Shoplifter Finally Locked Up After Attacking Officers

A notorious female New York City shoplifter who was repeatedly released without bail has finally landed herself in prison after fighting with cops during her 101st arrest.

Michelle McKelley, a self-described “professional” shoplifter, swiped paper towels from a Duane Reade at W. 125th Street and Lenox Ave. in the Bronx on Friday night. When police officers attempted to arrest her, McKelley fought back, “kicking, biting, scratching, and spitting” at the cops.

Two officers were injured during the altercation and were taken to St. Luke’s hospital for treatment.

McKelley has now been charged with two counts of second degree assault, petit larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property. Bail has been set at $5,000,and McKelley is now holed up on Riker’s Island.

In February, McKelley boasted to cops that they were just an obstacle in her way.

“I haven’t got caught in a long time,” she told officers. “I’m a professional booster. Y’all are stopping my hustle.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)