Mark Levin: FBI’s Trump Raid is “Worst Attack on This Republic in Modern History”

Conservative commentator Mark Levin left no illusions as to the seriousness of the FBI’s Monday raid at former President Trump’s office and personal quarters at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, calling it “the worst attack on this Republic in modern history.”

“This was well orchestrated, so this has been going on for weeks,” Levin told Sean Hannity on Fox News Monday night. “Now, you keep asking your guests, what’s the justification? There is no justification. What’s he going to say tomorrow, the attorney general? Here’s my guess: ‘We’ve been negotiating with Trump and his lawyers since February when we found out they had this information. We were getting nowhere, and then we know or we heard that some documents were being destroyed.’”

“There is no justification for sending 30 friggin’ FBI agents to the former president’s compound in Mar-a-Lago in early morning and conducting themselves this way or in any other cases in which they’ve done exactly the same thing,” Levin stated. “The FBI is corrupt.”

“This is the worst attack on this republic in modern history. Period,” he continued “And it’s not just an attack on Donald Trump. It’s an attack on everybody who supports him. It’s an attack on anybody who dares to raise serious questions about Washington, D.C., and the establishment in both parties. I haven’t heard a… thing from the Republican leadership in the Senate! Have you? Not one of those guys has put out a statement. Because they’re weak. That’s why.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)