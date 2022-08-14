Jerusalem Terror Victim Undergoes Emergency C-Section, Update On Other Victims [Video]

One of the victims of the terror attack near the Kosel in the Old City of Jerusalem on Motzei Shabbos was a 35-year-old pregnant woman in her 30s who was shot in her abdomen.

The woman underwent surgery at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital and the baby was delivered via emergency C-section. Both mother and infant are in serious condition.

According to media reports, the woman was shot while sitting in a nearby car. Dr. Alon Schwartz, the head of Shaarei Tzedek’s trauma unit, said that her abdominal injury was very complex.

The other seriously wounded victim at Shaarei Tzedek is a Satmar chassid from the US in his 60s who was shot in his head and neck. He is in the ICU, sedated and ventilated.

Four other victims of the attack who were evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek suffered only minor injuries and were treated and released.

Two other victims, both conscious, were evacuated to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital. One suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and the second one suffered a gunshot wound in the neck. Four people suffering from shock were also evacuated to Hadassah.

The pulic is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Reb Yehoshua Hirsch ben Sara and his son, HaChassan Baruch Bededit ben Chana Gittel b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael, a father and son from Williamsburg.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted on Sunday morning: “Deeply saddened to confirm that Americans were injured in this attack. I’ve spoken with the families and will keep them in my prayers. Continuing to monitor the situation.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also tweeted about the attack, writing: “I’m horrified by the terror attack in Jerusalem, and by the news that a family of New Yorkers has been impacted. My team is making contact with the US State Department to assist however possible. We condemn terror and stand with the Israeli people as they seek peace.”

