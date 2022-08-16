TRUMP WARNS: “Terrible Things Will Happen” if DOJ Doesn’t Shape Up

In the wake of the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate, Donald Trump has sent a warning to the Justice Department saying that “terrible things will happen” if they don’t take action to lower the temperature in the country following the unprecedented search.
Trump told Fox News that he’s offered the DOJ “whatever he can” to fix the rupture in American society caused by the raid.
The FBI has warned that people have threatened to place “dirty bombs” outside their offices and that calls for civil war have escalated since they executed the judge-approved search warrant this past Monday.
The New York Times reported that Trump, in turn, sent a message to DOJ officials saying: “The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?”
Trump confirmed that he reached out to the Justice Department.
“The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one—years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Trump told Fox News.
“If there is anything we can do to help, I, and my people, would certainly be willing to do that,” he said.
“There has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country—at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times,” he added.
“People are so angry at what is taking place,” he continued. “Whatever we can do to help – because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen. The people of this country are not going to stand for another scam.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Trump alone is responsible for the dangerous rhetoric which I believe is intentional. Neither the FBI nor the DOJ made any announcement of the lawful search warrant of the affidavit which names people close to Trump. Trump and his sons broke the story on social media offering alternative facts.
Under no circumstances are the documents seized allowed to be taken from secure government offices.
“If there is anything we can do to help, I, and my people, would certainly be willing to do that,” he said.
How about stopping with his election fraud claims? Or stepping down from politics?
Would he be willing to do that?
Somehow I doubt his “willingness” to help for the sake of his country would go very far
Jefferson Davis trump offered to turn down the temperature? After causing the greatest upheaval in modern history? He hasn’t as much as told his fanatical fascists not to threaten or resort to violence. He has caused the deaths of several people already. The most evil of ex presidents in history.
Whoever has butter on his head should not go in the sun. He should not have taken national security documents in the first place.
go for it
RT, Trump is no Jefferson Davis. He’s more like Benedict Arnold.