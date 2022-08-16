TRUMP WARNS: “Terrible Things Will Happen” if DOJ Doesn’t Shape Up

In the wake of the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate, Donald Trump has sent a warning to the Justice Department saying that “terrible things will happen” if they don’t take action to lower the temperature in the country following the unprecedented search.

Trump told Fox News that he’s offered the DOJ “whatever he can” to fix the rupture in American society caused by the raid.

The FBI has warned that people have threatened to place “dirty bombs” outside their offices and that calls for civil war have escalated since they executed the judge-approved search warrant this past Monday.

The New York Times reported that Trump, in turn, sent a message to DOJ officials saying: “The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?”

Trump confirmed that he reached out to the Justice Department.

“The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one—years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Trump told Fox News.

“If there is anything we can do to help, I, and my people, would certainly be willing to do that,” he said.

“There has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country—at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times,” he added.

“People are so angry at what is taking place,” he continued. “Whatever we can do to help – because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen. The people of this country are not going to stand for another scam.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)