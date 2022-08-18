Intense Gunfire At Mispallelim At Kever Yosef [Videos]

Arab terrorists rioted and shot at a bus full of Jewish passengers traveling to Kever Yosef in Shechem overnight Wednesday.

IDF forces returned fire and an intense gun battle ensued. According to Palestinian reports, an 18-year-old Palestinian was killed and 31 Palestinians were injured, three critically.

B’chasdei Hashem, no mispallelim or Israeli security forces were injured in the incident. In the wake of the security incident, IDF forces evacuated the Jews from the area.

It was the first time that Jews entered Kever Yosef since the shooting attack a month ago, when three Jews were injured, including IDF Shomron Regional Brigade commander Col Roi Zweig.

