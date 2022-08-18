MEGA MAGA RUPTURE: Alex Jones Dumps Trump, Now Supports DeSantis [SEE THE VIDEO]

Alex Jones, a powerful right-wing media personality and former ardent Trump supporter, said Wednesday that he’s getting off the Trump Train and throwing his support behind an expected 2024 presidential bid from Florida governor and rising conservative star Ron DeSantis.

On his daily show on Infoward, Jones said he “pig-headedly supported [Trump] a few years ago, even though I disagreed with his Warp Speed” – Trump’s efforts to develop a Covid-19 vaccine in 2020. Jones is staunchly anti-vaccine.

“I thought we had to keep him in office because of the nightmare scenario if Hillary or Biden got in,” Jones went on. “With that said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good. And I don’t just watch a man’s actions… Judge a tree by its fruits. I can also look in his eyes on HD video and I see the real sincerity.”

“This is what Trump should be like,” Jones asserted. “And I’ve been hammering this point, and he’s doing it now. And we have someone that is better than Trump. Way better than Trump.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)