“Don’t Sign Iran Deal:” Bennett Makes Last-Minute Appeal To Biden

Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made a last-minute public appeal to President Joe Biden to refrain from signing a deal with the Islamic Republic as recent media reports indicate that the US is drawing closer to doing so.

“I call on President Biden and the US administration to refrain, even now at this last minute, from signing the agreement with Iran,” Bennett stated.

“This agreement will send approximately a quarter of a trillion dollars to the Iranian terror administration’s pocket and to its regional proxies and will enable Iran to develop, install and operate centrifuges, with almost no restrictions, in a mere two years.”

Bennett added a statement of self-praise, stating: “Throughout the past year, even when it was very close, we successfully convinced our White House counterparts not to give in to Iranian demands. I hope this will remain the case.”

“One way or another, the State of Israel is not a party to the agreement,” Bennett asserted. “Israel is not committed to any of the restrictions stemming from the agreement and will utilize all available tools to prevent the Iranian nuclear program from advancing.”

On Monday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price spoke about the possibility of reaching a deal with Iran in the near future. “A deal is closer now than it was two weeks ago, but the outcome of these ongoing discussions still remains uncertain as gaps do remain,” he said at a State Department briefing.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)