In The Wake Of Tragedies: Yeshivas Mir Of J-m Begins Elul Zman Early

In a rare step, Yeshivas Mir of Yerushalayim announced on Tuesday evening that Elul zman will begin on Thursday instead of Sunday in light of the many tragedies that have befallen the Chareidi kehilla in Eretz Yisrael over Bein Hazmanim.

Thousands of bochurim and avreichim who learn in Yeshivas Mir were scheduled to return to the Beis Medrash on Sunday, the first of Elul, like all other yeshivos around the world.

However, after Rosh Yeshivas Mir, HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Yehudah Finkel, consulted with Gedolei Yisrael, a decision was made to begin the zman early.

A notice was published in the Batei Medrashos of the Mir announcing the change. “Due to the severe tragedies in recent weeks, rachmanah litzlan, we have nothing to do but be mechazeik b’tefillah and the toil of Torah, and therefore, at the request of Moreinu Rosh HaYeshivah, after consultation with Gedolei Yisrael, all bnei yeshivah are called to bring forward as much as possible the sidrei Chodesh Elul, to this Thursday, the 28th of Menachem Av, erev Rosh Chodesh Elul.”

“Transporation to yeshivah will operate as usual beginning on Thursday morning.”

The tragedies hit Yeshivas Mir on a “personal” level as the terrible bus accident on Rechov Shamgar took the lives of the daughter-in-law and granddaughters of HaGaon HaRav Yisrael Glustein, one of the Roshei Yeshivos of the Mir.

