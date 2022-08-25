HATER ARRESTED: Man Charged with Hate Crime After Slapping Chasid in Williamsburg

The NYPD said on Thursday that it has arrested and charged a man with hate crimes for slapping a Chasidic man in Williamsburg on Monday.

Carrington Maddox, 31, has been charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, as well as menacing, after he randomly attacked the 27-year-old chasidish man in front of 144 Lynch Street in Williamsburg on Monday afternoon.

Maddox was identified based off a tip that the NYPD received to its Crime Stoppers hotline.

Monday’s incident was the third antisemitic attack in Brooklyn in just two days. The attack came just a day after two other Jewish men became victims of antisemitism.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)