WATCH: “A Miracle That It Didn’t End Differently”

Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital on Motzei Shabbos published a video and photos of Baruch Bendit Glick, who was flown back to the US last week together with his father, who had been hospitalized in Shaarei Tzedek Hospital, on a special medical flight.

Baruch, a 20-year-old chasan, was shot in the neck and hand and was evacuated by Magen David Adom to Hadassah Har Hotzofim, where he was treated by a multidisciplinary team of trauma and emergency medicine specialists, intensive care specialists, plastic surgeons, neurosurgeons, orthopedists, anesthesiologists, operating room staff, the staff of the angiography, EEG and hand surgery departments, occupational and physical therapists, and social workers.

Baruch’s mother, Gitty, and his 18-year-old sister, who was lying on the floor of the bus during the attack and was Baruch Hashem saved from harm, didn’t leave his bedside during his entire stay at the hospital. Fortunately, Baruch’s uncle Mendy Glick flew to Israel the day after the attack and stayed by the bedside of Reb Yoshua Hersh Glick, Baruch’s father.

His mother Gitty said, upon his release: “The treatment here at Hadassah was above and beyond and I thank the entire medical team. The ambulance is taking us to the airport, where he will meet his father who was also injured, and both of them will be hospitalized together in a hospital in New York to continue the recovery process. We have a happy event to prepare for – Baruch’s wedding in less than two months – and I know that the treatment here at Hadassah was the basis for his complete healing b’ezras Hashem.”

Dr. Miklosh Bala, the head of the trauma unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem, summarized Baruch’s treatment: “Baruch’s neck injury involved a vascular injury along with bone, vertebrae and nerve injuries as well as a hand injury that could have caused long-term damage. One millimeter to the right or left of the neck, and the story would have ended completely differently. He was treated at Hadassah by a multifaceted team who successfully treated him with great devotion. He was released in stronger and stable condition for further treatment in his country.”

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of:

Yoshua Tzvi ben Sora and his son, HaChassan Baruch Bendit ben Chana Gittel.

Liba Ahuva bas Rivka Breindel and her infant, Tinok ben Liba Ahuva.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)