Ex-Mossad Chief: “Iran Is Lying To The World About Its Nuclear Program”

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen warned on Monday that the Iranian regime is lying to the world about its nuclear program.

Speaking in English at an event in Basel, Switzerland marking the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel, Cohen said: “The Iranian regime is lying to the whole world, and we proved it when we brought thousands of documents from the Iranian archives, documents that proved that the Iranians lied to the International Atomic Energy Agency. I can guarantee that Israel will do everything necessary to delay and prevent the Iranians from building atomic bombs that would threaten the State of Israel. We can never allow a regime that calls for our destruction to get its finger on the nuclear trigger.”

“Without going into too many details, I can tell you the Mossad had many successes in the fight against Iran’s nuclear program,” Cohen emphasized. “We operated around the world and on Iranian soil itself – in the very heartland of the ayatollahs.”

Cohen also spoke about Iran’s support of worldwide terrorism and specifically against Israel. “The regime in Iran is the global financier of terrorism in the world. This administration calls for the destruction of the State of Israel from the map. Iran is trying to beseige Israel from the south in Gaza and from the north in Syria and Lebanon. It trains and finances terrorist organizations. The administration allows terrorist organizations to send thousands of missiles towards Israel.”

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that there is no point in discussing renewing the nuclear agreement if the investigation that the IAEA is conducting regarding the man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites is not halted.

At a press conference to mark the completion of his first year in office, Raisi threatened Israel and said that if it tries to carry out its threats to destroy its country’s nuclear program “it will see if anything from the Zionist regime will remain or not.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)