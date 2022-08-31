GOOD RIDDANCE: FBI Agent Accused of Suppressing Hunter Biden Investigation Forced Out

An FBI agent who has long been accused of political bias and more recently of suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story within the agency, is out the door.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault resigned from the agency last weekend and was escorted out of the building. He’s been in the news recently over accusations that he ran interference in the Hunter Biden investigation.

Thibault was explicitly named by Senate Judiciary ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley in a July letter to FBI Director Chris Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland which cited whistleblowers who alleged a pattern of political bias from Thibault and others.

“As you are aware, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Thibault is not the only politically biased FBI agent at the Washington Field Office,” Grassley wrote, adding that “the FBI answers to Congress and the American people.”

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this month, Wray said he found the whistleblower’s reports “deeply troubling” and that he removed Thibault from his supervisory role. Now, Thibault is gone altogether.

Thibault, one of 13 assistant special agents in charge at the Washington field office, was not involved at any level in the August 8 raid of Mar-a-Lago.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)