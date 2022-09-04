JARED’S DEFENSE: Mar-a-Lago Raid is Likely Nothing More Than a “Paperwork Issue”

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner downplayed the FBI’s raid of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence as “an issue of paperwork,” saying that Trump didn’t do anything nefarious, as many want to suggest.

When asked by Sky News why Trump took highly classified documents to his home, Kushner responded, “You have to ask him that question.”

“What I will say is that if you look at my book, you’ll see that he was under constant attack,” Kushner said, plugging his soon-to-be-released book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir.

“But he took top-secret documents home, potentially risking the security of the United States,” Sky News host Kay Burley shot back.

“I think that it’s something that seems like it’s an issue of paperwork that should have been able to be worked out between DOJ and him,” Kushner said. “I don’t know what he did or what he didn’t take, but right now we’re relying on leaks to the media.”

Burley pressed Kushner on the fact that the FBI showed a photo of documents in Mar-a-Lago clearly displaying “Top Secret” classification, arguing that the allegations are not just being made by the left-wing media.

“First of all, he was the president of the United States, he had the highest clearance in the world, so I don’t know – this could be a paperwork issue – I don’t know, like I said, I haven’t been involved in the details of it.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)