Shootout In Jenin As Hunt For 3rd Jordan Valley Terrorist Continues

As the manhunt for the third Jordan Valley terrorist continues, IDF soldiers operated in Jenin overnight Sunday and Monday morning.

Terrorists opened fire on IDF soldiers and a gun battle ensued, during which one Palestinian was killed. During the operation, which also took place in the nearby village of Kabatiya, the IDF arrested a relative of the terrorists and four other people suspected of terror activity.

A total of 17 terror suspects were arrested overnight in Yehudah and Shomron.

"שובר גלים" לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב עצרו הלילה 17 מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון.

בנוסף הכוחות איתרו והחרימו מעל לעשרת אלפים שקלים שעל פי החשד ייועדו לטרור, נשק, חלקי נשק ותחמושת>>https://t.co/xeka1qdORM pic.twitter.com/1H41bY581O — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 5, 2022

Two terrorists were severely injured after the attack in the Jordan Valley, when gasoline that they used to hose down the Israeli bus in an attempt to set it on fire ignited their pickup truck instead as they were fleeing the scene. They abandoned the burning car and were captured by Israeli security forces.

Hey, just curious, did you know that Palestinians decided to shoot up a bus of Israelis today while pouring gasoline on the bus? No? Strange that that wouldn’t make the front page of all news websites. Why do you think that would be? — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) September 4, 2022

The two captured terrorists were identified as cousins, Muhammad and Walid Turkman, residents of Jenin.

The third terrorist is Maher Al-Sayeed, 50, the father and uncle of the captured terrorists, who is married to an Arab-Israeli. He served as the driver, using a car with an Israeli license plate as it is registered under his wife’s name, and managed to escape the scene.

According to the IDF, the terrorists used M-16 rifles during the attack, which they received from a terrorist organization along with funding.

Fortunately, the condition of the soldier who was seriously injured in the terror attack has improved and he is now in moderate condition. The soldier and the wounded bus driver, who is currently sedated and ventilated, both underwent surgery.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)