WATCH: IDF Demolishes Home Of Tel Aviv Terrorist In Jenin

IDF forces and Border Police officers demolished the home of the Tel Aviv terrorist in Jenin in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

During the operation, local Arabs opened massive gunfire at Israeli forces and engaged in violent riots, including throwing Molotov cocktails, explosives, and stones. IDF forces responded with gunfire and riot control methods. At least one Palestinian was killed.

B’Chasei Hashem, there were no injuries among Israeli security forces.

The terrorist carried out a shooting attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, killing three people and wounding 14.

The demolition was carried out after the terrorist’s neighbors’ petition to the Supreme Court was rejected on May 30, 2022, and following the visit of US President Joe Biden in July after the Biden administration asked Israel to halt any actions that could lead to tensions with the PA ahead of the visit.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)