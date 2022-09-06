ONLY IN ISRAEL: Elul Chizuk At A Secular Rock Concert [SEE THE VIDEO]

Famed Israeli singer Eyal Golan invited his Rav to speak words of chizuk for Elul at his concert in Caesarea on Monday night.

Golan, like many Israeli Sephardim, has an affinity for religion despite his secular appearance and often learns and consults with his Rav, HaRav Nitzan Reuven, the head of the Ahavas Shalom mosdos. He’s also makpid to lay tefillin and often davens at kivrei tzaddikim.

“We’re in the month of Elul, the month of rachamim and Selichos, Erev Rosh Hashanah,” Rav Reuven began. “Every one of us wants bracha in our life.”

“Hakadosh Baruch Hu runs His world mida k’neged mida. Whoever is forgiving and merciful with others, who looks at others with an ‘ayin tova,’ who speaks kind words with others – it’s midah kneged midah in Shamayim. Even if he did negative things, no one can speak against him.”

“This is the secret of life. Whoever wants bracha should know – Dovid HaMelech said: ‘Who is the man who desires life, who loves days – לראות טוב – should see the good in others.’ And even if there is something that isn’t good – we shouldn’t respond, we shouldn’t talk about it.”

“And then we’ll be zocheh to a shefa of goodness,” HaRav Reuven concluded.

