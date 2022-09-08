Terrorist Tries To Kill IDF Soldier With A Hammer, Is Eliminated

A Palestinian terrorist attempted to kill an IDF soldier by attacking his head with a hammer at an IDF guard post near the Arab village of Beitin in Binyamin overnight Wednesday.

The soldier opened fire at the terrorist and neutralized him. Afterward, a knife was also found on the body of the terrorist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The soldier, who was lightly injured on his face, received medical aid at the scene. He later described what happened: “He attacked my temple with a hammer, the blow was staggering. It’s a miracle I’m alive. He also had a knife in his bag. If I would have fainted from the hammer and been stabbed, my life would have been over.”

במהלך פעילות יזומה שגרתית של כוח צה״ל לפני זמן קצר, סמוך לכפר ביתין שבמרחב החטיבה המרחבית בנימין, חשוד תקף חייל צה״ל בעזרת פטיש. החייל הגיב בירי לעבר החשוד וניטרל אותו. בנוסף, נמצאה על החשוד סכין.

החייל נפצע בפניו וקיבל טיפול רפואי בנקודה pic.twitter.com/LOXxZ6GLRk — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 7, 2022

Also overnight Wednesday, IDF forces carried out counterterrorism operations in a number of Arab areas, including Jenin, and arrested 11 terror suspects. A gun battle ensued during the arrest operation and Arabs also threw explosives and other objects at IDF soldiers.

One soldier was lightly wounded by shrapnel and was evacuated to Emek Medical Center in Afula.

