Tragedy In Israel: IDF Officer Killed By Palestinian Terrorists Near Jenin

An IDF officer was killed overnight Tuesday during a shootout between IDF security forces and Arab terrorists at the security fence near the Jalamah crossing near Jenin, where a shooting attack occurred less than 24 hours previously.

The officer was later identified as Maj. Bar Pelach, h’yd, 30, of Netanya, the deputy commander of the elite Nahal reconnaissance unit. Pelach, z’l, managed to shoot at the terrorists before he was mortally wounded and collapsed.

The incident began when IDF lookouts identified two suspects approaching the security fence near the crossing. IDF forces were sent to the area, where they initiated a suspect arrest procedure, in accordance with the IDF’s rules of engagement. The suspects had not been detected as carrying weapons so the IDF forces did not open fire at them.

The terrorists shot at the soldiers first. An exchange of fire ensued, during which Pelach, z’l, and the two terrorists were killed. One of the terrorists was an intelligence officer in the Palestinian Authority security forces.

The IDF and Shin Bet are investigating whether the two slain terrorists belong to the squad that opened fire on a Defense Ministry tractor in the same area on Tuesday.

Shortly afterward, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades of Fatah took responsibility for the attack.

#Palestinian_Authority security personnel once again responsible for #terror attacks Ahmed Abed (circled red) took part in last night's attack at Jamalah crossing After signing the #Oslo_Accords, the #PA's forces were created to stop terror attacks, now they're initiating them pic.twitter.com/JYhfqQJ0Fk — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) September 14, 2022

Following the incident, many Israelis on social media blamed the officer’s death on the IDF’s rules of engagement, with one person writing: “Another soldier is dead due to the suspect arrest procedure on the seam line. Instead of shooting from afar, they send them to ask questions…”

In light of the fact that the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades took responsibility for the attack, others excoriated Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who met more than once with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman responded to the report by stating: “I don’t know what’s worse on a day like this: 1. That Gantz’s partner takes responsibility for the attack in which an IDF officer was killed. 2. That the current government transfers Israeli taxpayers’ money to the Palestinian Authority in violation of Israeli law so that the families of these terrorists will receive a monthly salary.”

