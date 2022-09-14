BORDER BATTLE: NYC Sending Migrants Who Were Bused from Texas – To Florida!

New York City officials say that a bunch of the illegal immigrants who were bused into the Big Apple from Texas are now being helped in being relocated because the migrants didn’t want to be in NYC.

New York City Commissioner of Immigration Affairs Manuel Castro said on Tuesday that one popular spot the city is helping migrants get to is Florida, where there is a large Venezuelan community.

“We’re helping them get to their actual final destination,” Castro said. “We’re doing our best.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began shipping migrants who illegally entered into his state to New York City in mid-August.

“New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Governor Abbott stated at the time. “I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

Big Apple officials say that about 9,800 migrants entered the city’s shelter system since coming from Texas, causing NYC shelters to become so overwhelmed that the officials had to rent out hotel rooms to house them. There are still about 7,300 migrants in the city’s shelter system.

