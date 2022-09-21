Closure To Be Imposed On Yehuda & Shomron Over Yom Tom

In accordance with an assessment of the security situation, the Israeli government made a decision to impose a general closure on the Yehuda and Shomron region and close the Gaza crossings during the Yamim Tovim in Tishrei.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who visited the IDF’s Yehudah and Shomron Division on Monday, said that over the past several months, Israeli security forces apprehended and thwarted over 1,000 terrorists.

According to the IDF spokesperson, in preparation for Rosh Hashanah, the closure will begin and the crossings will be closed beginning on Sunday at 4 p.m. until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., subject to a more updated situational assessment.

In preparation for Yom Kippur, the closure will begin and the crossings will be closed from Tuesday at midnight until Wednesday at midnight, subject to a situational assessment.

In preparation for Sukkos, the closure will begin and the crossings will be closed from Sunday, October 9 at 4 p.m until Monday, Motzei Yom Tov at 11:59 p.m, and the next Sunday, erev Simchas Torah at 4 p.m. until Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Passage during the closure will be allowed for humanitarian cases, medical and exceptional cases only, subject to the approval of COGAT [the Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories].

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)