Tragedy In Uman: Israeli Man Collapses & Dies On The Way Home

An Israeli man who spent Rosh Hashanah in Uman suddenly collapsed as he was leaving the city and was niftar.

The 48-year-old man lost consciousness while on a bus from Uman to the airport in Warsaw, Poland.

Hatzalah volunteers who were called to the scene carried out advanced resuscitation techniques but unfortunately, after prolonged efforts they were forced to declare his death at the scene.

The niftar was later identified as Moshe Yehonasan Lipman, z’l, a resident of the Meron moshav. Sadly, he never married and passed away without leaving zera shel kayama.

Aharon Ben-Harosh, deputy head of Hatzalah Uman, said: “This is a tragic case following the Rosh Hashanah tefillos in Uman. We’re now working on arrangements to fly the niftar to Israel, with the assistance of Breslover askanim.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)