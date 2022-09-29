WATCH: Lev Tahor Members Escape Mexican Jail

All the members of the Lev Tahor cult who were arrested a week ago in Mexico escaped their jail on Wednesday at midnight.

However, two Lev Tahor members who were accused of serious crimes are still in Mexican custody as they are being held in a separate prison.

The cult members bribed the guards in order to escape. A video of the “escape” shows the guards refraining from making efforts to stop the cult members from fleeing.

Earlier on Wednesday, local Mexican media reported that three Lev Tahor members who weren’t arrested demonstrated outside the jail, demanding the release of the cult members.

According to a Mexican report, during the raid, the children were distanced from the adults out of fear that the adult members would kill the children rather than allowing them to live outside the cult.

In the video below, the children of the cult seem to be expressing their anger toward their guards.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)