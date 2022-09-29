WATCH: Lev Tahor Members Escape Mexican Jail

All the members of the Lev Tahor cult who were arrested a week ago in Mexico escaped their jail on Wednesday at midnight.
However, two Lev Tahor members who were accused of serious crimes are still in Mexican custody as they are being held in a separate prison.
The cult members bribed the guards in order to escape. A video of the “escape” shows the guards refraining from making efforts to stop the cult members from fleeing.
Earlier on Wednesday, local Mexican media reported that three Lev Tahor members who weren’t arrested demonstrated outside the jail, demanding the release of the cult members.
According to a Mexican report, during the raid, the children were distanced from the adults out of fear that the adult members would kill the children rather than allowing them to live outside the cult.
In the video below, the children of the cult seem to be expressing their anger toward their guards.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
The cult members with their unique clothing shouldn’t be difficult to find if the authorities care. They don’t exactly blend in with the locals.
This is standard business in Mexican jails and justice. Anyone with a little gelt can easily buy their way out. Nothing new here.
which guard was paid off? Its mexico after all.
Busha vecherpa
Like I’ve said, pedophiles should be shot on sight!
Nebach, the guards look thrilled to be rid of them
Why am I seriously disturbed by this ? What a collosal chillul Hashem this is . Hashem Yerachem
Finally, the jews are fighting back and going like sheep to the slaughter
Finally, the jews are fighting back and not going like sheep to the slaughter